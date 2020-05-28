|
Paul H. Drummey, 80, of Marlboro passed on May 21, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Marlboro, son of the late Joseph P. and Margaret M. (Callahan) Drummey. He was a life-long educator, coach, and role model in his hometown community, and left an indelible mark on the many lives he touched. Paul was a three-sport, standout athlete at Marlboro High School, receiving All-State Honors in football as well as All-League honors in football, baseball, and basketball. He was inducted into the Marlboro High School Hall of Fame for his numerous athletic achievements. Paul was selected to the Harry Agganis All-Star Team and later played for the Framingham Falcons Semi-Pro Eleven. He attended Tyler Junior College in Texas for two years before returning to New England to complete his bachelors degree at Boston University with a football scholarship. There, he played both football and baseball. As halfback, Paul was the leading kick-off and punt returner, and an instrumental part of the teams success. He went on to earn his masters degree at Boston University, as well. Paul taught physical education in the Marlboro Public Schools (grades K-12) and loved teaching children of all ages. He began his coaching career in 1965 as a player-coach for the Marlboro Shamrocks, a semi-pro football team. Paul coached nearly every sport in Marlboro, youth to varsity level, and was affectionately known around town simply as "Coach." He dedicated many years volunteering at the Marlboro Boys Club and was awarded the Man & Boy of the Year Award for his service. From an early age, Paul loved spending time at his favorite spot: York Beach, Maine. A man of many talents, he spent summers as an amateur carpenter and handyman, building cottages from the ground up near Nubble Lighthouse. Paul thoroughly enjoyed vacationing at his home by the beach, fishing on his boat, and socializing with family and friends. In later years, he traveled and spent winter months with his wife in Marco Island. During these years, he also enjoyed recreational golfing on a daily basis with his brother, Jimmy, and friend, Jack, at Twin Springs Country Club, where he was a member. In his kind and soft-spoken manner, Paul impacted many lives. He loved, and was deeply loved by, his children and grand-children and spent time with them as often as he could. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Loretta, his daughter Paula and her husband Anthony Rodenbush, his son Joseph and wife Kelly, his son Michael and wife Kathleen, and seven grand-children: Michael, Allison, Jonathan, Tyler, Lydia, Nicholas, and Benjamin. He is predeceased by his three brothers, Joseph, Robert, and James. He leaves behind his sisters, Margaret (Peggy) OConnell and Mary Pat Durand, as well as many nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date, due to the current pandemic. Donations to support CAA brain research may be made in Pauls memory with checks payable to "Mass General Hospital - Fund 028184" and mailed to: Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, Attn: Shawn Fitzgibbons, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 28, 2020