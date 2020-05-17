MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Paul Leary
Sister Paul J. Leary CSJ

Sister Paul J. Leary CSJ Obituary
Sister Paul Joseph Leary, CSJ, in her 73rd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died May 16, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Cornelius A. and Eleanor R. (McEnaney) Leary and loving sister of the late John Leary, Eleanor Leary, Paul Leary, Thomas Leary, Martina Higginbotham and Rosemond Fandel. Sister Paul Joseph is survived many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at Gate of Heaven School, South Boston; St. Columbkille School, Brighton; Holy Name School, West Roxbury; St. Catherine School, Charlestown; St. Matthew School, Dorchester and St. Catherine School, Norwood. Sister Paul Joseph worked as receptionist at the Sisters of St. Joseph Fontbonne Hall and St. Joseph Hall, Framingham. Burial will be private. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA. 02135
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 17, 2020
