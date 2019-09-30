|
Paul Joseph Moriarty, Sr., 74, passed away on Friday, September 20th 2019 in Naples, Florida. Paul Moriarty was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts on September 27, 1944 to Patrolman Nicholas Charles Moriarty, Sr. and Margaret Mary (nee Sullivan). Paul was a retired firefighter with the North Naples Fire Department where he spent 30 years. He also served eight years as an elected Collier County Fire Commissioner. Paul is survived by his children: Lisa Chapman, PJ Moriarty (Michelle), Kristen Moriarty (David Wells). He is also survived by his siblings: Terry Graves (Dave), Nick Moriarty (Janet) and Fran Moriarty (Elsie). Pauls grandchildren included: Lindsey Chapman (Eric), Alexander Chapman (Connor), Nicholas Chapman (Rachel), Blaine Moriarty, Corey Moriarty (Emma), Courtney Moriarty (Adrianna) and Steven Wells (Michelle). He also had five great grandchildren plus numerous nieces and nephews. Paul Moriarty is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, baby Mary and Mary Loretta, and nephew, James Moriarty.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 30, 2019