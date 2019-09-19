Home

Paul John Reesor, 68, of Framingham passed away Sat. Sept. 14th, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A longtime resident of Framingham, Paul worked as a carpenter in the Metrowest area, was an avid Patriots fan, and best enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He was the husband of Christine (Cucinelli) Reesor for 47 years. He is survived by his son, Steven Reesor and his wife Lisa Reesor, daughter Stephanie Reesor and two grandchildren Lucciano Reesor and Josephine Christine Reesor. His five Canadian brothers, Ron, David, Glen (deceased) Michael and Dean Reesor. In keeping with Pauls wishes the services were private. In lieu of flowers, a donation to is appreciated. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
