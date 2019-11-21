|
Paul J. Richard, 59, a longtime resident of Framingham died Monday, November 18, 2019. Born in Newton, he was the son of the late Gerard J. & Mary T. (Ellis) Richard. Paul was raised and educated in Framingham and was a 1978 graduate of Keefe Tech where he honed his skills as an auto mechanic. Because of those skills he was recruited directly after high school to work at Stop and Go Transmissions in Framingham, where he worked briefly until a spinal cord injury changed his path. Even with his injury he completed Tractor Trailer Driving School and worked in the industry for some time. He was a man of faith, and loved supporting the Red Sox and Patriots. More than anything he as a family man. He was the proud brother of Patricia Tringale & her husband Thomas of Plymouth, and Diane M. Darling of Plymouth, his niece, Natalie Christine Rooney & her husband James of Plymouth, and Nicholas Anthony Tringale & his wife Andrea of Hinesburg, VT, his great nieces, Julia and Annagrace Rooney, and his great nephew Leo Tringale. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Donald J. and Donna M. Family and friends will honor and remember Pauls life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Saturday, November 23rd from 9 | 10 A.M. His funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home at 10 oclock. Interment in St. Bernards Cemetery, Concord. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www. mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019