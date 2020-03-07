|
Paul J. Schiloski, 74, passed away on March 5, 2020 while residing in the Philippines. Born in Framingham he was the son of the late Charlotte (Smith) and Robert Schiloski of Hopkinton. He is survived by his sons Paul Schiloski and Micheal Ricchiazzi of Framingham along with their children. Paul is also survived by his sister Lola Dzerkacz and her husband Frank of Maynard and brother Kenneth Schiloski of Hopkinton and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by brothers Robert Schiloski,Jr. and Philip Schiloski both of Hopkinton. There are no funeral arrangements at this time.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020