Paul J. Weber, 58, of Southborough, passed away suddenly when stricken ill at his home on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Catherine M. (Kundrath) Weber for the past 31 years. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Florence (Neesham) Weber of Clinton, CT and the late Francis Paul Weber. Paul was a 1978 graduate of The Morgan School in Clinton, CT and earned a bachelors degree from Boston College in 1982. He was a software developer for Harvard Bio Science of Holliston. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son, Benjamin Weber of Southborough and his sister, Nancy Guindon of Clinton, CT. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 6, from 4 to 7pm at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. A funeral service will be held on Friday, at 11 am at the Pilgrim Church, 17 Common Street, Southborough. He will also have a Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, June 15, at 12 noon, at St. Marys Church of the Visitation in Clinton CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ben Weber Scholarship and Family Fund on GoFundMe. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 4, 2019