Paul Michael Howard Sr. died at home under hospice care with his family around him on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was 90 years old. Born in Somerville in 1928, Paul grew up in the Newton Public School system graduating in 1946. From 1945 until 1949 he was a machinist and woodworker for Superior Window Corp. of Waltham. Then, in 1949 Paul distinguished himself with service to his country by enlisting in the United States Navy and serving during the Korean War. Afterwards he worked for B.F. Goodrich for 16 years before becoming a teacher. A dedicated teacher for 22 years at Keefe Technical School in Framingham, he was an admired Teacher of the Year. After he married and moved to Millis to start his family, he became an active member of the community. Paul became a regular Communicant at St. Thomas the Apostle Church and became a lifelong member of the Millis Lions Club, and he also joined the Millis Post of the American Legion. Paul was also a lifelong Democrat. Paul was the beloved husband of Ruth D. (Moore) Howard to whom he was married for 65 years, and son of the late Martin J. and Ellen (Cullinan) Howard of Dorchester. He was the devoted father of Mary Wargo and her husband Bob of NY, Carol H. Howard of Falmouth, Claire-Marie Hemmerling of Grafton, Paul M. Howard Jr. of Millis and Thomas E. Howard of Millis. He leaves behind his special grandchildren Levi Wargo and his wife Polly of NY, Georgia Torkelson and her husband Erik of CO, Cpt. Thomas Hemmerling and his wife Cpt. Allise Hemmerling of Ft. Irwin CA, Michael Howard of Millbury and Ashlea Chave of Falmouth as well as 4 great grandchildren Arielle, Jasmine, and Elestra Wargo, and Thomas B. Hemmerling. Paul was predeceased by his 2 sisters Mary Koumjian and Eileen Mack as well as his 3 brothers Martin, John and Robert. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 82 Exchange St. Millis MA 02054 on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM, followed by burial with military honors at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Millis. Visiting hours will be at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral home, 90 Curve St. Millis, MA 02054 on Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 4:00m PM until 8:00 PM.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 2, 2019