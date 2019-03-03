|
Paul M. Mitchell, 62, lifelong resident of Natick, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 17th in Metro West Medical Center after being stricken ill. Paul was born in Boston on September 10, 1956 to Alfred W. and Alice E. (Ryan) Mitchell and after graduating from Natick High School, began his career in the United States Military, first serving for the United States Navy and then for the United States Army. Paul is survived by mother, Alice Mitchell of Natick, his brothers: Stephen Mitchell of Hampton, N.H., Michael Mitchell of Rochester, N.H. and John Mitchell of Natick and his nieces and nephews: Patrick, Susan, Matthew and Melissa Mitchell. He is predeceased by his father. Paul worked as a security officer at TJX Companies. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, at Natick Common, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Linus Church, 119 Hartford, Natick. Visiting hours are Monday, March 4, 2019 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. For directions and to sign the online Guest Book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019