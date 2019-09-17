|
Paul R. Boire, 79, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Reservoir Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Marlborough after a bout with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Nancy (Kelley) Boire. Paul is also survived by his sister, Jini Funk of W. Harwich; three nieces, Ann Kelley and her husband Patrick of Fort Wayne, IN, Peggy Dahill of Eastham, MA and Sheila Kelley of Wellfleet, MA and 2 great-nephews, T.K. Dahill and Michael Kelley. Paul was born in Marlborough Hospital, on October 13, 1939, the son of the late Alphonse and Virginia (Lisle) Boire. He was a lifelong Hudson resident and graduated from Hudson High School. He graduated from Williams College and was an active member of their alumni. Paul went on to teach science and coach basketball and track at Hudson High School. After 20 years, he changed careers and became a tax preparer, working as District Manager of the Boston Suburban District of H&R Block. Eventually, he began his own Tax Preparation Service in Hudson. He was an enrolled tax agent for 30 years and he won the Massachusetts Enrolled Agent of the Year Award. He was a member of the National Society of Enrolled Agents, the National Association of Tax Practitioners, the Hudson Elks and Saint Michael Parish. Paul and his wife enjoyed owning a second home on the Cape and splitting their time between the Cape and Hudson. They also enjoyed traveling and took many trips around the world together. Paul was a lifelong Red Sox fan and followed the Orleans Firebirds of the Cape Cod Baseball League. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by a procession to Saint Michael Cemetery for interment. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home is honored to be handling his arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Memory of Paul R. Boire to Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA 01749.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019