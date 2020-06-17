Paul R. Buhl
1924 - 2020
Paul Roger Buhl, 95, of Marlborough, formerly of Ashland, died June 11, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in St. James, Minnesota on October 14, 1924, the son of the late Thomas and Theresa (Koll) Buhl. In his youth he was active in sports and the Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and serving as president of his high school class. He earned a BBA and a BSL from the University of Minnesota. During WWII he enlisted in the Navy, attended officer candidate school at Harvard, and proudly served in the Pacific theater on Eniwetok Atoll, Saipan and the armed transports USS George Clymer and USS Golden City. He then embarked on a successful career in sales. He served as Vice President of three corporations before starting his own business at 64 and fully retiring at age 90. He married the love of his life, Janice Anne Lally on September 7, 1957, a romance that would last almost 59 years until her death in 2016. An Ashland resident for 54 years, he served on the Zoning Board and was actively involved with the Boy Scouts. He was a member of St. Cecilias parish, where he served as a lector and principal of the CCD program. He also volunteered for Marian High School. Well into his 80s, he was an avid gardener, backpacker, skier and golfer, recording three holes-in-one during his years on the links. He was beloved for his quick wit. He led a long, active, faith-filled life and left behind no regrets, only his children and grandchildren who will forever be grateful that he managed to die young as late as he possibly could. He is survived by his children, Anne Klacik and husband Gary of Washington, D.C., Paul D. Buhl and wife Luce of East Haddam, CT, Mary Dutta and husband Anindya of Charlottesville, VA, and Kathleen Buhl of Natick, and four grandchildren, Thomas and John Buhl and Arun and Caitlin Dutta, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife he was predeceased by two older brothers, John L. Buhl, M.D. and Thomas L. Buhl, M.D. Interment will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. A memorial mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Honor Flight New England, PO Box 16287, Hooksett, NH 03106 or www.honorflightnewengland.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.
