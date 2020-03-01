|
|
Paula K. Sheehan, age 81, died peacefully on February 27, 2020, at Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester. She confidently trusted in Jesus throughout a long period of declining health and is now happily in the arms of her Lord. Born in Boston to Grace (Gilbert) and Paul Sheehan, Paula was predeceased by her siblings Philip, Peggy, and Danny Sheehan and Mary Young. She leaves her nieces Debbie and Mary-beth Young of Maine and her dear friend Phyllis Roys of Hudson, in whose home she lived for many years. Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home, Hudson. https://www. tighehamilton.com/ . If you wish, please send a donation in Paulas memory to Cocker Spaniel Rescue of New England, PO Box 162, Greenfield, NH 03047, http:// csrne.org/donate/; or Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA 01602-3213, https://vnacare. org/donors.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020