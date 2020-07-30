1/
Paula L. Decker
1952 - 2020
Paula Louise (Goulet) Decker, 68, of Marlborough, MA, died Monday, July 27th, 2020 surrounded by family, peacefully at her home, after battling long term health problems. Daughter of the late Paul Louis Goulet and Doris Estelle (Yates) Goulet, and the loving spouse of Thomas Decker. She leaves behind her husband and two children, John Beane IV and his spouse Laurie Beane, and her daughter, Jean-Marie Beane and her fianc James Hutch, as well as Paulas sisters, Stephanie Clement and her husband Stan, and Lynn Decker and her late husband Paul, her brothers, P. Stephen Goulet and his wife Lisa, Paul L. Goulet Jr. and his wife Anna, and Robert Goulet and his partner Susan, all of Marlborough MA. She also leaves behind several grandchildren and many other beloved family and will truly be missed. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 3:00pm-5:00pm at Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA For Paulas full obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
July 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Paula's family and friends, she was a lovely lady.

The Bourgeois Family
Brenda Bourgeois
July 29, 2020
Rest in the sweetest peace, God's newest angel who is and always will be loved very dearly
Katelyn Henning
Family Friend
July 28, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. May God bless you and keep you
Grace Sheldon Lyons
Acquaintance
