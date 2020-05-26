|
Pauline C. (nee Laprade) Fairbrother passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. She was beloved by her husband Edward, who passed away in 1985 and by her eight children, Mary Fairbrother and her husband Don Thompson of Arizona, Ed and Patti Fairbrother of Kentucky, Tom Fairbrother of Manchester, CT, Peter and Martha Fairbrother of Acton, Ann and Barry Fitzpatrick of Heath, Jane and Jeff O'Neil of Westborough, Karen Cardonne and her husband Richard Hill of Chelmsford and John Fairbrother of Clinton and her fourteen grandchildren, Kat, Nick, Ellen, Peter Jr., Shannon, Kevin, Amanda, Ryan, Eric, Neil, Stephanie, Lily, Patrick and Grace. "Polly" was a wonderful, loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid card player, especially Bridge and cribbage and a "cutthroat" Scrabble player. Her favorite friend was "Jack." She always remembered her children's names. To remind herself, she would go through the entire list when she was mad at one of us until she arrived at the correct one. She doted on the grandchildren and every one of them is a better person for having had such a wonderful grandmother. She was the matriarch of our family. Polly kept us all together. She was the family focal point. No matter where we lived, we each would migrate back to home to see her. She is now at peace and reunited with the love of her life. Both of them will have a lot of laughs watching those of us still here navigate the ups and downs of our everyday lives. We will think often of her and smile and laugh out loud at the fond memories of her. We were lucky to have Polly as long as we did. Godspeed and tailwinds always. Funeral services will be held privately. www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 26, 2020