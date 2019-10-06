MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Pauline (Maloof) Capistran, 90, of Upton passed away Friday October 4th at St. Camillus Health Center in Whitinsville. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Emily (Sarofeen) Maloof and wife of 69 years to Maurice E. Capistran. Pauline was a longtime resident of Upton and will be remembered for her love of spending time with her family. She was the loving mother of six children; Georgia Milot and the late John Milot of Grafton; Paulette Lawrence of Upton; Gerry Trainor and her husband Joseph of Upton; Brenda Charbonneau and her husband Leo of Uxbridge; Maureen Quinn of North- bridge; and Lee Capistran and his wife Vilija of Uxbridge; eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Funeral services are private. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
