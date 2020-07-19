Pauline Frances (Durno) Redding passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020, at age 95, at Mary Ann Morse Nursing Facility, following a period of declining health. She was born in Brookline on August 5, 1924, the daughter of the late William W. Durno and Mary C. (Andrews) Durno. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert S. Redding and her daughter, Robin Dale Redding; her sister, Dorothy Cail, and her brothers, Joseph Durno and William Durno. She is survived by her daughters, Janet S. Moriarty (Edward Moriarty) and Pamela J. Bretschneider (Andy Bretschneider); her four grandchildren, Sean E. Moriarty (Christy Moriarty), Kimberly R. Cahill (Colin Cahill), Todd Moriarty, and Matthew R. Bretschneider (Maggie G. Kuch); three great grandchildren: Sarah Anne Burns, Megan Moriarty, and Riley Moriarty; her brother, David Durno, and her sister, Susan Barrett; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Lucy, Marie, Angie, Kathy, Elaine, Anna, Rena, and Helen. Pauline graduated from Brookline High School at age 17; she and Lucy (friends for 80 years) were star softball players. Pauline was invited during World War II to be part of the All-American Girls Professional League (League of Their Own) as a shortstop, but instead went to work as a secretary in Washington, DC. She met and married Robert "Bob" Redding after the war and raised their three girls in Natick and Framingham. Bob was injured during the war and they both became very active in the DAV, for which he served as State Commander. Together they enjoyed traveling around the country, both for the DAV and with their family, especially to York Beach, Maine. Bob owned the Jenny Gas station on Rt. 9 where Pauline worked as the bookkeeper. Bob then operated Suburban Shell gas station on Old Ct. Path until his passing in 1982. Pauline worked in retail until she was 80 years old. She dedicated herself to her grandchildren and great grandchildren and helping others: Meals on Wheels, Natick Service Council, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Auxiliary (commemorated for 40 years of service), and SMOC. She passionately loved Slots at Foxwoods, Bingo, was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, and travelled extensively with her sister, Dorothy, for which they kept adventure photo books. Pauline will be profoundly missed by her family and friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Paulines life privately by celebrating her Funeral Mass at St. Patricks Church in Natick, with interment next to her late husband Robert in St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paulines memory can be made to: MetroWest Humane Society, 30 Pond Street, Ashland, MA 0172 OR DAV (Disabled American Veterans,) State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
.