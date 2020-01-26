Home

Pauline G. Atencio

Pauline G. Atencio Obituary
Pauline Gladys Young Higgins Atencio of Westborough, Massachusetts born October 12, 1933, passed away in her home January 19, 2020. She was the loving mother of 6 children; Scott L Higgins, predeceased Michael P. Higgins, Victoria C. Lane, David S. Higgins, Joanna Beavers, Stacy N. Allen and their respective spouses, all of Massachusetts. Pauline also has 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Pauline was born in Millis Massachusetts to Clarence R. Young and Ruth Irene Miner Young. Pauline was 9th of 10 siblings survived by the youngest sibling Kenneth W. Young and his lovely wife Barbara of Sudbury, MA. Pauline was also a twin to her brother Paul. She was a lifelong homemaker who loved and enjoyed her family. She loved all of the family gatherings. Among other things, Pauline enjoyed shopping, playing bingo, puzzles, movies, music and going out to lunch. She loved fried clams, ribs, lemon meringue pie, and strawberry shortcakes. Pauline is loved and will be missed dearly. There will be a private remembrance service February 1. Thank you to her friends at Westborough Country Village.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
