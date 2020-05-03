|
Pauline Georgette (Cloutier) Brackett, 83, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham due to complications from Covid-19 virus. Her loving husband of 39 years, David E. Brackett and infant son Joseph A. Brackett predeceased her. She leaves her son, John A. Cloutier & Sharon; four daughters, Jo-Ann Barnes;Kelly J. Eldridge; Suzanne L. Costa & Casimiro, Sr. and Bonnie L. May; two step-children, Brenda J. Neptune & Sabatis and David E. Matthews & Guadalupe. She is also survived by her siblings and their spouses: Gail Johansen of Westford; Suzanne Lake & Burton; Arlene Blair and Kenneth;Judith Cloutier, and Richard Cloutier & Sally; Karen Birtz; Paul Cloutier and Steven Cloutier and Pamela; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her brother Rodney Cloutier and three grandsons. Raised and educated in Hudson, Pauline graduated from St. Michaels Academy & received her degree in Business Administration from Quinsigamond Community College. Pauline was employ- ed as a supervisor at Hybricon Corporation in Littleton for many years until her retirement. Pauline enjoyed her life to the fullest and had many passions including camping and swimming at Salisbury Beach, roller skating, trips to the casino, always eating with plasticware, and visiting with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her. A private graveside service will be held at Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson with a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 3, 2020