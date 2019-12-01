Home

Pauline J. Guild

Pauline J. Guild Obituary
Pauline J. Guild, age 98, of Fenton, MI, long-time resident of Natick, MA, died November 25, 2019. She was born April 26, 1921 in Framingham, MA. Pauline was a charter member for over 50 years, of the South Middlesex Association for Retarded Citizens and was also a founding member of the Association for Retarded Citizens of Massachusetts. Surviving are: three children, Kathleen Guild, Valerie (Jim) Angus, Gregory (Carol) Guild; four grandchildren, Gregory (Karen) Guild, Jr., Lisa Angus, Amy (Jason) Gamble, and Daniel Guild; and five great-grandchildren. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Donald H. Guild. A special thanks to the care givers at The Caretel Inns of Linden and to Peggy Price, her Hospice nurse from Elaring Caring. Private family services have been held with burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. Arrangements entrusted to Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd., Fenton, MI 48430. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019
