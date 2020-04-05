|
Pauline M. (Bonazzoli) Cipriano, 90, of Southborough, passed away peacefully at her home on March 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Enio G. Cipriano, Jr. for 67 years, who died in 2018. Pauline was the daughter of the late Aldo F. and Josephine (Bianchi) Bonazzoli, and was a 1948 graduate of Marlborough High School where she was a cheerleader. She was also a graduate of Mount Ida College and attended Simmons College in Boston. Pauline befriended many celebrities over the years. She summered with Frank Sinatras parents, Martin and Natalie Sinatra, on Cape Cod in 1962, and wrote a news story about their friendship. Pauline is survived by her son, Aldo A. Cipriano, Esq. and his wife, Debra M. Cipriano, RN of Southborough; her daughter, Kim A. Maxwell of Shrewsbury; her grandchildren, Allison and Kristen Cipriano; Marissa and Eric Max- well and her sister, Nancy A. Connelly of Natick. The family would like to thank Paulines caregivers Berenice Rivera, Julia Barros & Sandra Tzukac for their compassionate care. A private service will be held along with a burial in Southborough Rural Cemetery. A memorial Mass honoring her life will be planned at a later date.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020