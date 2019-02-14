|
Pauline M. Clement 89 , lifelong resident of Marlborough, passed away on February 11, 2019, surrounded by Family. She was the last of nine children. Pauline worked at the Diamond Shoe,Marlborough Footwear and Rockport companies for over 45 years. She had many lifelong friendships. She enjoyed country music, playing cards, Bingo, and going to yard sales, most of all spending time with family. Pauline was often seen walking downtown Marlboro and always refused a ride! Pauline is survived by two sons Stanley Clement and wife Stephanie and Steven Moura and is predeceased by Florindo Moura and their daughter Cynthia. Pauline has six grandchildren Michael, Christie, Justin, Joshua, Clement, Paige, Rachel, and Moura. She also has four great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, several nieces, nephews, and friends. Pauline was truly loved and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Justin Clement Memorial scholarship at Slattery Funeral Home. Visiting hours Saturday Slattery Funeral Home 40 Pleasant St Marlboro 2:00-4:00 short service at 4pm.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019