Peter Carboni, 93, of Framingham, passed away Feb. 1, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born September 10, 1926 in Milford to Mary (Tavano) and Alfred Carboni. The eldest of 6 children, he helped his mother raise his brothers and sister and served in the Army in World War II. He started his career as a master carpenter and cabinet maker and with his wife Veronica owned and operated Carboni's Supply and later was the founder and former owner of Carby's Lumber. He loved traveling the world and spending time at his vacation home on Cape Cod. Peter is survived by his wife of 71 years, Veronica (Falone), 3 children: Patricia Cordella and husband Paul, Susan Carboni, and Peter Carboni, Jr. and wife Cindy; 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; his sister: Lorraine Federico and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours are Saturday Feb. 15 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A brief prayer service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by urn burial with military honors at St. Tarcisius Cemetery, corner of Winthrop St., and Bethany Rd., Framingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Peter's name to: , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to , Department Massachusetts, 24 Beacon St., Suite 546, State House, Boston, MA. 02133. For more information, please visit: www.boyle brothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020