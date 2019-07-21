Peter D. Butler, 74, a former longtime Framingham resident died Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 after a lengthy period of declining health. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Frank & Elizabeth (Cahill) Butler and his brother, Thomas Butler. Peter was a Framingham High School and Providence College graduate, and a member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. For many years, Peter was a partner of Keough Kirby Associates, Inc. in Woonsocket, RI. Peter loved sports and was a loyal Boston sports fan. He is survived by his children, Christopher Lyle of Boston, and Cassie Freeman & her husband Michael of CA, his grandson Tyler Freeman and former wife, Glenna Butler. Family and friends will honor and remember Peters life by celebrating his Funeral Mass in St. Bridgets Church, 830 Worcester Rd, Framingham on Friday, July 26th at 9 A.M. Interment will follow in St Stephens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Peters name to the . Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 21, 2019