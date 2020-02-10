|
Peter DeWitt Ludwig on February 1, 2020 passed away unexpectedly at home in Binghamton, NY, where he had come to live several years ago to take care of his aging parents, Oppie and Dr. James Ludwig (now deceased). Peter, 62, is survived by his two brothers, James of Washington, D.C., and Jonathan (Pamela) of Vestal, NY; his three children, Daniel of Philadelphia, PA, Annie of Boston, MA, and Max of Falmouth, MA; and nephews and nieces Peter, David, Addie and Genevieve. Peter Ludwig was born in 1957 in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Binghamton, NY. He graduated from Colgate University in 1979 and obtained his M.S. in Computer Science from (then) SUNY Binghamton in 1983. He settled in Southborough MA to raise his family. Peters boundless enthusiasm and infectious curiosity inspired love and respect in those around him. He was a kind, warm and thoughtful brother, father, uncle and friend who deeply touched those fortunate enough to know him well. A memorial reception will be held at the Southborough Community House at 28 Main street, Southborough, MA on February 15th from 12 to 3pm. A memorial service will be held in Binghamton, NY at a date to be determined.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 10, 2020