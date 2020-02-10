Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
338 Conklin Ave
Binghamton, NY 13903
607-724-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Ludwig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter D. Ludwig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter D. Ludwig Obituary
Peter DeWitt Ludwig on February 1, 2020 passed away unexpectedly at home in Binghamton, NY, where he had come to live several years ago to take care of his aging parents, Oppie and Dr. James Ludwig (now deceased). Peter, 62, is survived by his two brothers, James of Washington, D.C., and Jonathan (Pamela) of Vestal, NY; his three children, Daniel of Philadelphia, PA, Annie of Boston, MA, and Max of Falmouth, MA; and nephews and nieces Peter, David, Addie and Genevieve. Peter Ludwig was born in 1957 in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Binghamton, NY. He graduated from Colgate University in 1979 and obtained his M.S. in Computer Science from (then) SUNY Binghamton in 1983. He settled in Southborough MA to raise his family. Peters boundless enthusiasm and infectious curiosity inspired love and respect in those around him. He was a kind, warm and thoughtful brother, father, uncle and friend who deeply touched those fortunate enough to know him well. A memorial reception will be held at the Southborough Community House at 28 Main street, Southborough, MA on February 15th from 12 to 3pm. A memorial service will be held in Binghamton, NY at a date to be determined.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -