Peter S. Langmaid, a Vietnam Veteran was born July 17th, 1947, growing up in Newton & Watertown. After serving in the Airforce, he became a police officer for the town of Sudbury, where he lived & raised his children. He retired as a Detective Sergeant & went on to fulfill his dream of running a mom & pop business in the White Mountains. From there he moved to Punta Gorda, FL where unexpectedly but peacefully passed away at his home on April 25th. Peter was predeceased by his parents Peter G. & Elsie J. Langmaid and leaves behind his wife Sheryle, son PJ & wife Lisa, daughter Tracy & husband Dave, daughter Catharine, granddaughters Samantha, Brook, Nicole & husband Dominic; sister Jane & her children Peter, Sue & Jeff; along with step-daughter Rebecca, the entire Ford Family & many other loved ones. Services will be held but due to current circumstances, they are delayed.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 2, 2020