|
|
Mr. Peter Spiro, 85, of Milford MA, died Tuesday evening (June 11, 2019) at Milford Regional Medical Center after being stricken at home. He was the beloved husband of Gloria (Cecchi) Spiro. Mr. Spiro was born in Natick MA, the son of the late Arthur and the late Mary (Chandi) Spiro. He attended Natick public schools and was a US Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Spiro had been employed at Dennison Manufacturing Company in Framingham MA for forty years. Along with his beloved wife of 57 years, he is survived by 1 Son: Wayne A. Spiro of Milford MA; 1 Sister-in-law: Alba Cecchi of Milford MA; and several nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday (June 15th) at 12:30PM at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Saturday (June 15th) from 10:30am to 12:30pm, prior to his funeral services. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 13, 2019