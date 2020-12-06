1/
Philip C. Birchler
1956 - 2020
Philip C. Birchler, 64, a longtime resident of Waltham, Framingham, and Northborough, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 following a brief illness. Born in Newton he was the son of the late Walter C. and Evelyn V. (Smyly) Birchler. Philip was born with Cerebral Palsy and lived at home with his family until he was a teenager. He spent much of his later years with Advocates in Framingham and Northborough. Philip was friends with everyone he met. He loved nothing better than time spent listening to the music of Robert Goulet, Tom Jones and Frank Sinatra on his vinyl records. Philip is survived by his siblings, Walter and his wife Carol of Shrewsbury, Alfred and his wife Julie of Fairfield, New Jersey, and Bill and his wife Joyce of Templeton; 11 nieces, 6 nephews, and many great nieces, and great nephews. Considering the current health restrictions, Philip's family and friends will honor and remember his life with private graveside services. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in his name to: Advocates, 1881 Worcester Rd., Framingham, MA 01701, www.advocates.org. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with Philip's family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.metr

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
