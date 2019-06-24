|
Philip C. Buswell, 79, a resident of Newton for the past thirty years, died peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, with his loving family by his side. Born in Boston, MA, and raised and educated in Natick, he was the son of the late Charles and Winifred (Andrew) Buswell, and was a member of the Natick High School Class of 1957. Mr. Buswell was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War serving on active duty from 1957 until 1960. He received his diploma from the U.S. Fleet Sonar School and continued serving in reserve status until his honorable discharge as a Sonarman 2nd Class in 1963. A former resident of Holliston, MA for seventeen years until moving to Newton, NH in 1989, he has been employed for thirty years as an Auto Body Technician at Bump and Grind Auto Body of Kingston, NH. He had previously worked at Cochituate Motors in Natick, MA and at Regan and Stapleton Motors. An avid reader all of his life, Mr. Buswell also enjoyed bowling, motorcycling, and playing softball, hockey and tennis. He also enjoyed antique automobiles and was most proud of his 1939 Ford pickup truck. He will be sadly mis- sed and lovingly reme- mbered by his wife of almost fifty-two years, Irene E. (Williamson) Buswell, a daughter and son-in-law, Lynette A. and David G. Buswell-Wible, and a granddaughter, Emma Buswell-Wible, all of Hampstead, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Michael Carlucci of Milford, MA and Bess and Albie Alberts of Michigan, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mr. Buswells Life Celebration to be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. His funeral service will take place at 4:15 p.m. in the funeral home with Military Honors rendered by the U.S. Navy in the funeral home military honors plaza. The family requests that memorial donations in his name be made to the . To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 24, 2019