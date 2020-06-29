Philip Vincent Frank of Southbridge, June 21, 2020, unexpectedly. Beloved son of Laurinda L. Campbell of Southbridge and the late Philip H. Frank of Framingham and grandson of Charles Campbell. Dear brother of Danielle Marie Campbell. Devoted uncle to Devin Haley. Loved by uncle Ronald Campbell, aunt Wendy Frank, cousins, friends and from childhood embraced as family by George and Diane Poole and their children. Funeral Service and Interment Private. For guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 29, 2020.