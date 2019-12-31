MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Pruyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Pruyn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip Pruyn Obituary
The Family of Phillip Pruyn, 59, a lifelong resident of Framingham and the 7th child of the late Robert and Catherine (Kay) Pruyn, learned of his passing on November 30, 2019. Phil grew up swimming in and ice skating on Learned Pond. He was a graduate of Framingham South High School class of 1978. Phil enjoyed packing his bags for long journeys on his bicycle that would bring him across America into Canada, and was known throughout town as always being on his bike. Phillip is survived by his 11 siblings. Family and friends will be gathering as a family privately on January 4th (his 60th Birthday) to say a final goodbye and celebrate his life. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now