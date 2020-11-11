Phyllis E. (King) Tobin, age 73, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Born in Somerville, she was the loving daughter of the late Bert and Marion (Cunningham) King. She grew up in Somerville and was a graduate of Boston State College. Phyllis worked as an elementary school teacher in Somerville until she had children of her own. From that point on she dedicated her life to raising her children, always making sure she was at every dance recital, hockey game, softball game or baseball game. She then did the same when she became Mimi to her two grandsons. They were her love bugs and the lights of her life. She was loved by everyone who met her. She was a loving mother and will forever be missed by her daughter, Jennifer Tobin of Framingham, her son, Jason Tobin of Framingham and her daughter, Jeannine Tobin of Marlborough and their father, Gary Tobin. She was an adoring grandmother to Christian Joseph Tobin and Jackson Maurice Murphy both of Marlborough. Phyllis is also survived by her son-in-law, Phillip Murphy of Marlborough, her mothers-in-law, Jane Pitts and Jenny Lewis, many nieces and nephews as well as her beloved dog, Kisses. She was a dear friend to so many including her longtime friend Kathy, Julie, Maryann, Paula and Ginny. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 8:30-9:30AM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. Her Funeral Mass and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Alliance for Children, 292 Reservoir St., Suite 101, Needham, MA 02494. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com