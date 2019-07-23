|
|
Phyllis H. (Glovasky) McGuinness of Millis and Wells, ME. July 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul L. McGuinness. Sister of William Glovasky of Norfolk, Patricia Glovasky and Robert Glovasky both of Waltham, Walter Glovasky of Ashland and the late Felix Glovasky Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Late retired secretary for Raytheon. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt 16) Wellesley, Thursday, July 25, from 9:30-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, Wellesley at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Phyllis memory to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 23, 2019