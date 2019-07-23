Home

Phyllis J. Jacobs Obituary
Phyllis Jones Jacobs, 90, of Woodstock CT, formerly of Wayland, MA where she lived for 46 years, died peacefully at home on July 12, 2019. Born in Bridgeville, Delaware December 18, 1928, daughter of Walton Small Jones and Laura Lyons Jones. Married to Harry Lewis Jacobs June 6, 1950, the same year they graduated from the University of Delaware. He died in 2009. Phyllis taught elementary school in Ithaca New York for 5 years, and again in the Wayland Public schools for 20 years before retiring in 1988. She leaves her loving children, Emily Jacobs Murphy of Woodstock, CT; Laura Jacobs Linscott of Corvallis, OR; David Alexander Jacobs and his wife Cory, of Eugene, OR. She was a Loving Gran to her grandchildren, Daniel, Jacob and Anna Murphy of Woodstock CT, Tyler Linscott and his wife Trina, of Appleton, WI, Nathan Linscott and his wife Cristina, of Kalama, WA, Lana Linscott and her husband Jorn Cheney of London, England, and one great granddaughter, Tierra Linscott, of Appleton, WI. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Judy (DE) and nieces Saundra (Bob, PA), Judy (SC) and Jan (CO), and her nephew Hank (Settie, NC) as well as many great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry, her son, Steven Bruce Jacobs in 2010 and her beloved granddaughter, Eliza Cascade Jacobs, in 2002, her brother William Jones, his wife Pauline, her brother Richard Jones and his wife Gloria. A special thank you to the women from Day Kimball Homemakers who cared for mom the last 2 and years. They made it possible for Mom to stay safe and happy at home. Donations may be made in her name to Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury MA 01776. A memorial service will be held at at later date. Smith and Walker Funeral Home, Putnam, CT is in charge of arrangements. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 23, 2019
