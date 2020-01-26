|
|
Phyllis L. (Robertson) Burke, 95, died Tuesday evening Jan. 21, 2020 after a long period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Thomas Henry Burke who died in 1994. They were married for 27 years. She was born in Waltham, the daughter of the late Frances (Robertson) Wemple and lived in Marlborough most of her adult life. Phyllis worked as a secretary for the Raytheon Corp. in Marlborough for many years retiring in 1970. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Ann's Church, 20 Boston Rd. in Southborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday morning from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowe funeralhome.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020