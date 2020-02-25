|
|
Phyllis M. (Dumas) O'Connor 101, passed away peacefully Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. She was the beloved wife of the late John W. O'Connor who passed in 2007. Born in Natick, she was the daughter of the late Frank H. and Elizabeth (Farley) Dumas. A graduate of Natick High School with the Class of 1936, Phyllis was married to John in 1945 and was a longtime resident of Framingham. She was employed by Zayre Corp. in Natick as a sales audit clerk for several years. A member of the Framingham Catholic Women's Club, she also belonged to the Mother's Guild at St. Stephen's School and at Marian High School. Phyllis enjoyed reading, playing cards and needlepoint. She is survived by her children: John O'Connor & his wife Debby of Irvine, CA., Richard P. O'Connor & his wife Kristine of Falmouth, Kathleen O'Connor of Framingham and Robert T. O'Connor & his wife Elizabeth of Redondo Beach, CA.; and two grandchildren: Caitlin and Lauren O'Connor of California. Phyllis was predeceased by her siblings: Marjorie Balboni, Francis Dumas and Marian Todesco. Visiting hours are Thursday Feb. 27 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave, Framingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday Feb. 28 at 10:00 a.m, at St. Bridget's Church, 830 Worcester Rd. (Rte. 9 East) Framingham Centre. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pond St., Natick. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, that memorial gifts in her name be made to: Miles for Miracles Million Dollar Mission, c/o Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA. 02215. For memorial page, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020