Pio Angelini PhD, age 87, died October 22, 2019 peacefully at his home in Danvers. He was the husband of Cynthia A. (Mead) Angelini. Born in Ipswich to the late Germano Jerry and Margherita (Iori) Angelini. An honorary discharged veteran, he served his country in the united states Army. He worked at the US Army Natick Laboratories (NARADCOM) in food science and developed cutting edge food technologies during his long career. He was a professor of advanced chemistry and food science at Framingham State University. From childhood until the last days of his life, Pio worked his family farm, still in operation in Wenham MA and was an integral part of the community of micro farms in the New England area for decades. Pio also taught catechism for the youths of his parish church, St Cecelias in Ashland. He enjoyed farming, family, football, the Topsfield Fair, Beethoven and golden movies of eras past. In addition to his wife Cynthia, he is survived by a son Jerry Angelini of San Diego CA; seven daughters, Margaret Angelini and husband John of Hopkinton, Nancy Angelini of Boxford, Mary Francis Angelini and husband Neil of Maynard, Christine Sophia Angelini of Framingham, Louise Alexander and husband Chris of Weymouth, Martha Angelini, and Josephine Angelini and husband Al of Sherman Oak, CA; a brother Fr. Joseph Angelini of Wenham; a sister Lucia Angelini of Wenham; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Nicolas, Emma, Alexa Rose, Althaia, Dominic and Pia. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Adelaide Church, 708 Lowell Street, West Peabody, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, Monday from 4 to 7 P.M. Burial in the St. Marys Cemetery, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 26, 2019