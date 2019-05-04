|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Preston L. MacKay of Wareham, formerly of Hopkinton and Medway, share his passing on April 18, 2019, at the Wareham Healthcare Nursing Home at the age of 90. "Mac" was one of eleven children of the late Elmer and Alice Kimball MacKay. Married in 1956 to Nancy Chase, they had four children: Julia MacKay and partner Bill Gledhill, her children Jennifer and Jeffrey Gonsalves; Beth and husband Todd Clark and their children Audrey, Julie and Steven Clark; Lori McCurley-MacKay, her partner Mike Zimmerman, her children Brandon and Brian McCurley; Amy and husband Rich Cassidy, and their children Aidan and Liam Cassidy; and their six great-grandchildren. No matter what else Mac was doing, he always had time for his family. He is survived by his brother Duncan MacKay of Illinois and many loved nieces and nephews. Preston served in the United States Coast Guard and was invol- ved in many rescues working in the engine room of the Coast Guard Ship Yakutat. He worked in the Engineering Model Shop of Waters Corporation in Milford on liquid chromatography instrumentation, starting with working with Jim Waters in his garage. Mac will be remembered for his love of animals, deer hunting, playing the harmonica, drawing (horses especially), singing, yodeling, and spending time on Anna Maria Island in Florida. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 18th at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Hopkinton. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzhei- mer's Association, 309 Waverly Oak, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 4, 2019