|
|
Priscilla Parker Duval, 89, passed away from COVID -19 related causes on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born in Needham on January 31, 1931 the daughter of the late Carl R. and Margaret (Morrison) Parker. She was the devoted wife of sixty years of the late Lee B. Duval. She was the loving mother of Carla Gavin and her husband Paul of Ashland, Duncan Duval and his wife Deborah of Framingham, Adrienne Guay and her husband Joseph of Sedro-Woolley, WA, Douglas Duval and his wife Paula of Wells, ME, Jay Duval and his wife Kathleen of Attleboro and Janine Komola and her husband Thomas of Framingham. Cherished Grandmother of Michelle Guay of Sedro-Woolley, WA, Nicole Guay of Sedro-Woolley, WA, Sara Gavin of Ashland, Danielle Maguire and her husband Matthew of Camden, ME, Jasmine Laffin and her husband Timothy of Framingham, Michael Gavin and his wife Rachel of Acworth, GA, Jessica Towne and her husband Gregory of Framingham, Dana Duval and his wife Ashely of Nashua, NH, James Komola of Clinton, Holly Duval and her partner John Cautela of Marlboro, Briana McCusker and her husband James of Marlboro, and Cameron Duval of Framingham. Great-Grandmother of seventeen adored great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Jean Curtis of Clearwater, FL and many nieces and nephews. Priscilla was a longtime resident of Natick. She was employed as a librarian for over 30 years at the Bacon Free Library in South Natick. She also worked for several years in the food services department for the Natick Public Schools. Priscilla was a Girl Scout leader, avid knitter and caring neighbor. She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary in Jackman, ME. Most of all Priscilla was known for the avid love that she had for her family. Priscillas family is grateful for the care and kindness that she received from the staff of Beaumont at Natick in the last years of her life. Interment will be held at a later date in Jackman, ME. In lieu of flowers her family suggests that memorial gifts in Priscillas memory may be made to the Bacon Free Library at http://baconfreelibrary.org/ donate/ As we are unable to gather in person, the family invites you to leave a memory or message of condolence at https:// johncbryantfuneralhome. com/. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 17, 2020