Priscilla Jane (Bartlett) Galvin, 76, of Bonita Springs, FL, and Portsmouth, RI, previously of Natick and Sudbury, died Sunday July 12, 2020 at her home in RI. Priscilla was born in Natick, MA to the late Ernest and Eleanor (Hughes) Bartlett. She is survived by her husband Robert Galvin, her son David Woods and his wife Laura Davis of VA, and her daughter Laura and her husband David Schmidt of Fitchburg. She is also survived by her beloved grandsons Nicholas Woods of WA and Joseph Woods and his fiance Maddie Hill of PA, her sister Susan and her husband Michael Porter of Hopkinton, brother Allen and his wife Lynn Bartlett of Uxbridge, sister Joan Gilbert of VT, sister-in-law Alice Bartlett of Hopkinton and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her friends and caregivers Cornelius Henry, Andrea Henry and her husband Curtis, and Debbie Iamarone. She was predeceased by her sister Carolyn and brother-in-law Bruno Ribotto, sister Janet and brother-in-law William Higgins, brother Donald Bartlett, brother-in-law Fred Gilbert, and her much loved daughter-in-law Jodie Woods. The family would like to thank the ARA Dialysis Centers of Fall River, MA.



