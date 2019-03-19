Home

Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. MATTHIAS CHURCH
409 HEMENWAY ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Priscilla J. (Josephson) Richardson, 87, of Marlborough, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare, Marlborough Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Edward Josephson, Sr. and Evelyn (Halliwill) Josephson St. John and the wife of the late Ralph Richardson. A graduate of Marlborough High School, and a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, Priscilla was employed as a switchboard operator for The Answering Service, Marlborough. After the death of her husband, Priscilla returned to the work force as a Cafeteria worker in the Marlborough School system. She later worked for Bose, Framingham as a switchboard operator. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Richardson, of Marlborough, Erika Sherman and her partner Jerry McAuliffe, of Marlborough and Pam Desjardin and her husband Chris, of Berlin, her brothers, Arthur Josephson and his wife Marcia, of Marlborough and Henry Josephson, of Heath, MA, her sisters, Janet Bernard, of Marlborough and Joan Rougeau of Vermont, her sister in-law, Delma Josephson, of Marlborough and her grandchildren, Carli Sherman, Alisa Sherman, Jake Chaves, Taylor Chaves, Andrew McAuliffe and Grace Desjardin and many nieces and nephews. Priscilla was the mother of the late Lisa Wilson and the sister of the late Edward, Jr. and Paul Josephson. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 21 at 11:00 am at St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019
