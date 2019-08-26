|
Priscilla R. (Balboni) Chesmore, 93 of Franklin formerly of Natick, passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019. She was born to the late Vincent and Rose Balboni on September 26, 1925. Priscilla was predeceased by her husband William Chesmore and her daughter Deborah Keilty. Priscilla is survived by her children Patricia Janes, Susan Delgado, Nancy Bradford, Thomas Chesmore and his wife Cristina, Christine Bilodeau and her husband Stephen and Donna Barker and her husband Richard. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Gloria Harrington, Edna Marenghi, and Lawrence Balboni. Her life was an example of what people in the world should be. It echoed unselfishness, helpfulness and acceptance. This was so evident not only by how she treated her family and friends but any person she came in contact with. It is with these special qualities that she will be so mis- sed and remembered She especially enjo- yed spending time with her family and friends at the senior center. A visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washing- ton St. (Rt. 16) Wellesley on Wednesday, August 28th from 9:00am-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Paul Church, Wellesley at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Priscillas memory to Milford Regional Medical Center, Palliative Care Unit, 14 Prospect St. Milford, MA 01757. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 26, 2019