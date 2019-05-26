|
|
R. Bruce Pekkala, age 79 of Bedford, formerly of Maynard, passed away suddenly on May 19, 2019. Born in Concord, Massachusetts on June 2, 1939, he was the son of the late Waino K. Pekkala and Marjorie E. (Hurley) Hathaway. Bruce was a lifelong Maynard resident, graduating from Maynard High School in 1957. He later studied Chinese language and political science at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Bruce was a beloved history teacher at Maynard High School and was an inspiration and mentor to many young people during his long career. Bruce was a beautiful dancer who was warm hearted, generous, curious, and a lover of justice. He was an avid reader of history and travel. He studied Arabic as well as Chinese. Bruce was a world traveler, visiting many countries including India, Egypt, Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, and Uzbekistan. He is survived by his long-time partner, Eileen Callahan of Bedford, MA and his sister, Marjorie Merrifield of Winchester, NH. Bruce was predeceased by his sister Beverly Gordon of Stow, MA. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Bruce on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the ACLU (aclu.org), Folk Arts Center of New England (facone.org) or Pinewoods Camp, Inc. (pinewoods.org). Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 26, 2019