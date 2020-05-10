|
Sister Regina Harrington, CSJ,, (Sister Rita Marie), of Framingham/ Brighton, Milton in her 74th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Regina K. (Leonard) Harrington and beloved sister of the late John J. Harrington, Jr. Sister Regina is survived by her loving sister, Sheila Flaherty, her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at Immaculate Conception School, E. Weymouth; St. Aidan School, Brookline; St. Catherine School, Norwood; St. Ambrose School, Dorchester; and St. Angela School, Mattapan. Sister Regina ministered as Director of Religious Education at Sacred Heart Parish, Newton and Religious Education Director and Pastoral Associate at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Quincy; and also served as Pastoral Associate for over 10 years at the Dolan Funeral Home, Milton. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020