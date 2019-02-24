|
|
Mrs. Rachael R. (Perri) Pastore, formerly of Ashland, died Monday, February 18, 2019 in Maristhill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness. She was 94. Born on May 21, 1924 in Jersey City, New Jersey she was the only child of the late Frank and Barbara (Damato) Perri. She was married to the late Antonio Pastore until his death on July 22, 1992. Rachael worked for many years in the family import and export business. She moved to Framingham in 1958 and lived many years in Ashland. She also spent a lot of time at her home on Cape Cod in East Falmouth. She leaves her son, Anthony S. Pastore of East Falmouth; her granddaughters, Lisa Bayley Phillips of Hopedale and Cher Pastore of San Diego, California; her great-grand- children, Antonio and Sienna Bayley. Funeral services were private. Burial was in Edgell Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln Street, Framingham. www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019