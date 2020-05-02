|
Rae T. Kay, 99, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in Gardner MA where she had resided for the last several years. Born in Hoboken, NJ, she had lived in New Jersey until 1958 and later moved to Southboro MA. where she lived for over 50 years, when a fall in 2012 caused a need for nursing care. Rae was a proud veteran of the Womens Army Auxiliary Corps during WWII, an avid traveler who had been to every continent and around the world, a member of the Southborough Seniors and Womens Fellowship. She was a member of the First Community Church of Southborough. Rae was predeceased by her husband Robert, who died in 1971 and more recently her sister Gloria Stankus of New Jersey, who died in October 2019. She is survived by her daughter Nancy of Colorado, her son Robert and his wife Angela of Leominster, and granddaughters Jessica, Lisa and Leanne. No services are currently planned due to the Corona virus, but a small remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to your own favorite charity in Rae's name. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 2, 2020