Ralph A OCoin Jr, 81 of Ashland and formerly of Marlborough, died Wednesday April 3, 2019 at the Reservoir Center for Health in Marlborough. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Margaret J. (Champagne) OCoin and his 2 sons, Paul S. OCoin and his wife Dawn of Marlborough, James M. OCoin and his wife Carrie of Marlborough; a daughter Kristen A. Dillion and her husband Steven of Worcester; 3 brothers, Calvin H. OCoin, David R. OCoin and Brian E. OCoin; 4 step children, Richard Belliveau Jr and his wife Cindy, David Belliveau and his wife Nancy, James Belliveau and his wife Kim and Noelle Bogan and her husband Jeff; 6 grandchildren, Leah, Amanda, Tyler, Nicholas, Julie and Adam; 4 step grandchildren, Zachary, Michaela, Danielle and John; 3 great grandchildren, Amelia, Jordan and Savannah. Ralph was predeceased by his first wife Sheila (Felch) OCoin who died in 1978 and brother of the late William B. OCoin and Billie Ann Thuber. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Ralph A. and C. Estelle (Watts) OCoin and has lived in Ashland for the past 40 years. Ralph was a graduate of Marlboro High School. He was the co-owner of the former Phil-Coin Machine & Tool of Hudson, MA. He was a Life Member of the Lions Club in both Marlboro and Ashland and received the Melvin James Fellow Award as well as Lion of the Year 2006-2007. He was a proud owner of a 1932 Ford Roadster and enjoyed showing it off at Kimballs in Lancaster. He was an avid woodworker and antique toy collector. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening and salt water fishing. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 8 at 11 AM in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlboro. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 7, from 2-5 PM in the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlboro, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Brother Big Sister of Central Mass/Metrowest, Inc.,484 Main Street, suite 360, Worcester, MA 01608
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019