Ralph E. Bagley, 74 of Framingham , passed away on May 8, 2020, after declining health. He was the son to the late Ruth N.(Martin) and Marcus E. Bagley of Framingham. He was a brother to the late Fred A. Bagley of Framingham, and Esther M. Naumec of Manchester, Conn. He is survived by his three sisters, Tia Roderick and Darlene Hovis and her husband Bill of Eastover, N.C. and also Marilyn Bagley and her husband Larry Williams of Whitinsville, Ma. Ralph had worked for Tommy's Taxi until he retired. There are no services at this time, there will be a celebration of life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a contribution to your local animal shelter.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 24, 2020