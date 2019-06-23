|
Ralph E. Crowell, Jr., 84, died peacefully at his Littleton, MA, home June 21, 2019. A farmer and historian, he was the owner of the former Crowell Bowell in Stow, MA. He is survived by his wife Caroline E. (Livermore); their children Elizabeth Crowell, William Crowell, Sr. and wife Ruth (Fortier), Faith (Crowell) Venier and husband Matthew; 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; a sister Dorothy LHomme and brother David Crowell. He was predeceased by his daughter Donna May, his parents Ralph and Flora, and a sister Joyce Crowell. Visiting hours are Tuesday June 25th from 4-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. Private interment. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts to Care, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For full obituary/condolences visit memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 23, 2019