Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph English
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph H. English


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph H. English Obituary
Ralph Henry English, 75, of Marlborough died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Parsons Hill Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Worcester. He was the son of the late Clifford and Marie (Flo) English and father of the late Jeffrey English. Ralph worked as a horse trainer for over thirty years at The Meadowlands in New Jersey and was honored by The New England Harness Writers Association. He is survived by his daughters, Beth English and her husband David LoVecchio of Marlborough and Rene Gies and her husband Steven of Northbridge and his grand - children, Nicholas and Cassidy Gies. Ralph was also the brother of the late William Billy English and Dawn Holt. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6-7 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now