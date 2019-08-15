|
Ralph Henry English, 75, of Marlborough died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Parsons Hill Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Worcester. He was the son of the late Clifford and Marie (Flo) English and father of the late Jeffrey English. Ralph worked as a horse trainer for over thirty years at The Meadowlands in New Jersey and was honored by The New England Harness Writers Association. He is survived by his daughters, Beth English and her husband David LoVecchio of Marlborough and Rene Gies and her husband Steven of Northbridge and his grand - children, Nicholas and Cassidy Gies. Ralph was also the brother of the late William Billy English and Dawn Holt. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6-7 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019