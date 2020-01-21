|
|
Ralph J. Scholl, 84, a longtime resident of Natick and more recently of Falmouth and Dunedin, FL died on Friday January 17, 2020 following a brief illness. Born in Natick he was the son of the late Ralph R. & Kathleen (Lynch) Scholl, and the beloved husband of Ruth (Lee) Scholl. Ralph was a proud Natick son. He was a 1953 graduate of Natick High School; where he was captain of the football and baseball teams. He served in the National Guard for 6 years and worked for 42 years in the Graphic Arts Dept. at M.I.T. as a Production Control Supervisor. His love of sports on display as the owner of Scholls Sports Awards in Natick for many years. Ralph was an avid Boston sports fan, he loved hunting, fishing, boating, and golf. He and Ruth were able to enjoy a retirement many only dream of. Staying active, until only recently Ralph could be seen riding his bike 5-10 miles a day, or on the golf course twice a week. Ralph loved nothing more than his family. His beloved high school sweetheart and his wife of 64 years Ruth (Lee), his children Curt & his wife Michelle of FL, Todd & his longtime partner Lori Amado of Framingham, and Brad of Natick, his granddaughter Nicole, 6 great grandchildren, his sister, Lorraine Witzell & her husband Al of Natick, his sister-in-law, Clara Palmer of Natick, and many nieces and nephews. Ralph was predeceased by his son Mark and his granddaughter Ashley Denty. Family and friends will honor and remember Ralphs life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Thursday, January 23rd from 5-8 P.M. His Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Natick. For directions and online condolences, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020